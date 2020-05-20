BOND COUNTY - Illinois State Police has released information about an 8:32 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, fatal crash in Bond County on Interstate 70.

Harold, Swaim, 44, from Redmon, IL, was pronounced dead at the scene. Below is the ISP summary of the accident:

WHAT: Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 70 westbound Mile Post 47, Bond County.

WHEN: May 19, 2020 at 8:32 A.M.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2013 Truck tractor semi-trailer.

DRIVER: Harold L. Swaim, a 44 year old male from Redmon, IL – Pronounced deceased on scene by the Bond County Coroner.

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Troopers responded to investigate a

single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 eastbound at Mile Post 47 in Bond County.

Unit 1 was traveling westbound on Interstate 70 at Mile Post 47. Unit 1 ran off the roadway to the left and traveled through the center median. Unit 1 crossed the eastbound lanes and stopped in a field, facing westbound. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene by the Bond County Coroner. It appears that a medical condition contributed to the crash and an autopsy is planned by the Montgomery County Coroner. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

