COLLINSVILLE – At 1:30 a.m., the Illinois State Police issued an advisory to motorists not to travel.

This was the release at 1:30 a.m.:

“District 11 is currently on the scene of 11 separate crashes and have more than 212 pending incidents requiring the services of a State Trooper. Officially, all District 11 interstates are open, but very slow moving. Crashes are being reported across the entire Metro-East region and local, county and state and law enforcement agencies are inundated with calls for service.

“The ISP encourages everyone to stay inside and not travel. Most bridges, overpasses and ramps are ice covered!

“Please do not drive unless it is an emergency. Remember to yield to emergency vehicles, including EMS, Fire and Tow Trucks…”

This was an early evening release from ISP District 18:

Article continues after sponsor message

Winter weather is coming. Be aware that roads will be slick and arctic cold temps will be here within the next 24 hours. Drive slow, increase following distances, and reduce the amount of distractions in the car.

Keep in mind with the expected cold weather, don't forget to check in on friends and family who may need some additional help.

Also, double check on your furry family members. Depending on the temperatures, bring them inside and out of the cold. Animals can get frostbite and/or hypothermia too.

More like this: