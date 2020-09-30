EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois State Police has issued a more in-depth report about the high-speed chase/crash along Illinois 255 that ended up in a crash at a retention pond at the Gateway Commerce Center, where a person died.

The male who died was driving a silver white 2015 Ford Edge and accompanied in the pursuit another vehicle with a 16-year-old driver from St. Louis, Mo., driving a silver 2014 Dodge Dart. The 16-year-old was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The name of the deceased in the crash has not yet been released.



The Following Preliminary Information is being released by Illinois State Police District 11:

WHAT: Two-Unit Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois 255 southbound at Gateway Commerce Center Drive, Edwardsville, Madison County.

WHEN: September 29, 2020 at 1:16 AM

Article continues after sponsor message

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Silver 2014 Dodge Dart; Unit 2 – White 2015 Ford Edge

DRIVER: Unit 1 – 16-year-old male of Saint Louis, MO. – Transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Unit 2 – Waiting Next of Kin Notification – Deceased

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: At approximately 1:16 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, the Illinois State Police was advised by Roxana PD that it had identified four vehicles that were suspected stolen from one of the Federico car dealerships in Wood River traveling at an extremely high rate of speed on IL-255 southbound.

The Roxana Police Department unit advised he was also on IL-255 southbound, approaching Gateway Commerce Center, following the four stolen vehicles and an additional stolen vehicle at a distance of approximately a quarter of a mile behind them. While following the vehicles, the Roxana officer observed Unit 1 and Unit 2 collide while attempting to make the turn onto the IL-255 southbound ramp to I-270. During the collision Unit 1 rolled over, ejecting the driver.

Unit 2 crashed into a drainage canal approximately 300 feet off the roadway, becoming almost completely submerged in the water.?The driver of Unit 2 was seen attempting to swim in the canal by the Roxana Police officer. The Roxana officer entered the water to attempt to save the driver of Unit 2 but was unable to locate him. At approximately 4:01 a.m., a deceased male body was located at the bottom of the waterway. The IL-255 southbound ramp to I-270 was closed for approximately 3 hours.

CHARGES: This case is open and ongoing and being investigated by Illinois State Police Zone 6.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.