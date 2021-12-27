SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) would like to remind the motoring public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. Dec. 23rd of each year is designated as Scott’s Law Day.

The Move Over Law was enacted in 2002 in memory of Lt. Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department who was struck and killed on Dec. 23, 2000, by an intoxicated driver on the Dan Ryan Expressway while assisting at a crash scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the last five years, the ISP has seen increased numbers in crashes involving Scott’s Law (see table below). In 2021, there have been a total of 22 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and 13 Troopers have sustained injuries from Scott’s Law related crashes. Statistics regarding ISP Squad Car Crashes can be found by clicking on the link.

A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly continues to make the Move Over Law a top priority. “True winter weather road conditions have yet to reach Illinois,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “It is everyone’s responsibility to pay attention to the road and drive responsibly. Our Troopers are out there making sure those people stuck on the side of the road are safe, so please protect the troopers that are trying to protect you,” he concluded.

ISP SCOTT’S LAW CRASHES

2021

22

2020

15

2019

27

2018

8

2017

12



More like this: