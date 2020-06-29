MASSAC COUNTY - This is an Illinois State Police release about a fatal traffic crash on June 27 in Massac County.

WHAT: Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WHERE: On the ramp from US-45 to Interstate 24 westbound, Massac County.

WHEN: June 27, 2020 at 9:35 P.M.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Red 2003 Ford F250

Article continues after sponsor message

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Jose G. Coronel-Bautista, a 27 year old male from Nashville, TN – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PASSENGERS: Unit 1 – Maria J. Alcantar-Morales, a 27 year old female from Nashville, TN – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Unit 1 – A 17 year old male from Nashville, TN - Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Unit 1 – A four year old female from Nashville, TN – Pronounced deceased on scene by the Massac County Coroner.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling on the ramp from US-45 to Interstate 24 westbound left the roadway to the right and overcorrected. Unit 1 swerved off the roadway to the left and overturned. A four year old female was pronounced deceased on scene by the Massac County Coroner. All other occupants were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The report indicates that the driver was the only occupant wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

CHARGES: The driver of unit 1 was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and was jailed.

More like this:

Bicyclist Fatally Struck in the 9900 Block of Big Bend Near Grant's Trail
Jun 19, 2025
Calhoun Deputies Locate Axe-Wielding Suspect Seven Minutes After Call, Help Save His Life
Jul 7, 2025
Edwardsville Principal Expresses Grief After 14-Year-Old Student Dies In Crash
Jul 8, 2025
Five Injured In Early Morning Madison County House Explosion
Jun 30, 2025
Alton Fire and Police Respond to Traffic Crash at Enterprise Leasing
Jun 26, 2025

 