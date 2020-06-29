MASSAC COUNTY - This is an Illinois State Police release about a fatal traffic crash on June 27 in Massac County.



WHAT: Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: On the ramp from US-45 to Interstate 24 westbound, Massac County.

WHEN: June 27, 2020 at 9:35 P.M.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Red 2003 Ford F250

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Jose G. Coronel-Bautista, a 27 year old male from Nashville, TN – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PASSENGERS: Unit 1 – Maria J. Alcantar-Morales, a 27 year old female from Nashville, TN – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Unit 1 – A 17 year old male from Nashville, TN - Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Unit 1 – A four year old female from Nashville, TN – Pronounced deceased on scene by the Massac County Coroner.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling on the ramp from US-45 to Interstate 24 westbound left the roadway to the right and overcorrected. Unit 1 swerved off the roadway to the left and overturned. A four year old female was pronounced deceased on scene by the Massac County Coroner. All other occupants were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The report indicates that the driver was the only occupant wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

CHARGES: The driver of unit 1 was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and was jailed.

