ISP Releases Report On Fatal Crash In Massac County
MASSAC COUNTY - This is an Illinois State Police release about a fatal traffic crash on June 27 in Massac County.
WHAT: Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash
WHERE: On the ramp from US-45 to Interstate 24 westbound, Massac County.
WHEN: June 27, 2020 at 9:35 P.M.
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Red 2003 Ford F250
DRIVER: Unit 1 – Jose G. Coronel-Bautista, a 27 year old male from Nashville, TN – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
PASSENGERS: Unit 1 – Maria J. Alcantar-Morales, a 27 year old female from Nashville, TN – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Unit 1 – A 17 year old male from Nashville, TN - Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Unit 1 – A four year old female from Nashville, TN – Pronounced deceased on scene by the Massac County Coroner.
PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling on the ramp from US-45 to Interstate 24 westbound left the roadway to the right and overcorrected. Unit 1 swerved off the roadway to the left and overturned. A four year old female was pronounced deceased on scene by the Massac County Coroner. All other occupants were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The report indicates that the driver was the only occupant wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.
CHARGES: The driver of unit 1 was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and was jailed.
