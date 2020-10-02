JEFFERSON COUNTY - This a crash summary of a two-vehicle accident in Jefferson County.

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash with Injury.

WHERE: Interstate 57 southbound at Milepost 102, Jefferson County.

WHEN: October 1, 2020 at 11:08 AM

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Red 2016 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer

Unit 2 – White 2020 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Alexandre Bourcier, a 30 year old male from Quebec, Canada – Airlifted to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Unit 2 – Mark G. Penning, a 58 year old male from Gasconade, MO – Refused medical attention.

PASSENGER: Unit 2 – Gregory A. Adkins, a 47 year old male from Willard, MO – Refused medical attention.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 2 was directly in front of unit 1 southbound on Interstate 57 at Milepost 102. Unit 2 came to stop with traffic, due to a construction zone ahead. Unit 1 rear-ended the semi-trailer being pulled by unit 2. The driver of unit 1 was airlifted to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both occupants of unit 2 refused medical attention. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

CHARGES: Bourcier was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

