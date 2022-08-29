ISP Releases Preliminary Traffic Report For Crash In Perry County
PERRY COUNTY - The Illinois State Police released the following preliminary traffic crash report for a two-vehicle accident in Perry County.
WHAT:
Two Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash
WHERE:
Illinois Route 154 at Burning Star 2 Road, Perry County
WHEN:
August 27, 2022 at approximately 8:09 p.m.
VEHICLES:
Unit 1 – Blue 2001 Pontiac Sunfire
Unit 2 – Red 2018 Subaru Impreza
DRIVERS:
Unit 1 – Braden D Stroud, 22-year-old male from Mount Vernon, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.
Unit 2 – Joseph G. Brake, 24-year-old male from DuQuoin, IL – Uninjured
PASSENGER:
Unit 2 – Wyatt C. Melton, 26-year-old male from DuQuoin, IL – Uninjured
Unit 2 – Christopher T. Porter, 27-year-old male from DuQuoin, IL – Uninjured
Unit 2 – Chance D. Murray, 26-year-old male from DuQuoin, IL – Uninjured
PRELIMINARY:
Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 154 near Burning Star 2 Road when it made an improper U-turn at the intersection. Unit 2 was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 154 behind Unit 1. Unit 2 struck the driver-side door of Unit 1 as it turned around at the intersection.
CHARGES:
The driver of Unit 1 was cited for Improper Turn.
