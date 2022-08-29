PERRY COUNTY - The Illinois State Police released the following preliminary traffic crash report for a two-vehicle accident in Perry County.

WHAT:

Two Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE:

Illinois Route 154 at Burning Star 2 Road, Perry County

WHEN:

August 27, 2022 at approximately 8:09 p.m.

VEHICLES:

Unit 1 – Blue 2001 Pontiac Sunfire

Unit 2 – Red 2018 Subaru Impreza

DRIVERS:

Unit 1 – Braden D Stroud, 22-year-old male from Mount Vernon, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Unit 2 – Joseph G. Brake, 24-year-old male from DuQuoin, IL – Uninjured

PASSENGER:

Unit 2 – Wyatt C. Melton, 26-year-old male from DuQuoin, IL – Uninjured

Unit 2 – Christopher T. Porter, 27-year-old male from DuQuoin, IL – Uninjured

Unit 2 – Chance D. Murray, 26-year-old male from DuQuoin, IL – Uninjured

PRELIMINARY:

Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 154 near Burning Star 2 Road when it made an improper U-turn at the intersection. Unit 2 was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 154 behind Unit 1. Unit 2 struck the driver-side door of Unit 1 as it turned around at the intersection.

CHARGES:

The driver of Unit 1 was cited for Improper Turn.

