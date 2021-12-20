JERSEYVILLE - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 6 released the name of the suspect who held a resident hostage for several hours, then after their escape, fired at officers who returned fire. The man was found deceased in the home.

Reportedly, a subject, later identified as James P. Izard, a 37-year-old male from Alton, took the resident of the home hostage, fired shots at deputies and the deputies returned fire.

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 18000 block of U.S.

Route 67 in Jerseyville. At 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2021, an unknown suspect entered a home in the 18000 block of U.S. Route 67 in Jerseyville.

Deputies from the Jersey County Sherriff’s Department then arrived on the scene after the person being held hostage escaped the home and contacted law enforcement. Once the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) arrived on the scene, officers were able to enter the home and clear the residence, and found the Alton man deceased. At this time, it is unknown if Izard was struck by gunfire from the officers.

The investigation is still open and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

