JERSEYVILLE - The Illinois State Police District 18 released the name of the victim in the crash at 5:16 p.m Wednesday, Feb. 19, on Illinois Route 109, 3/10-mile south of McClusky Road in Jersey County as David J. Carroll, 18, of Jerseyville.

The following preliminary information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 18:

UNIT #1: 2008 Dodge Avenger

DRIVER UNIT #1: David J. Carroll, Age 18, Jerseyville, I.L — Fatally Injured

PRELIMINARY: Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Troopers responded to investigate a single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 109, 3/10 mile south of McClusky Road (south of Jerseyville) in Jersey County. At approximately 5:16 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, a 2008 Dodge Avenger was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 109.

The Dodge failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, ran off the roadway and

struck a tree.

The driver, David Carroll, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Jersey County Coroner’s Office. No further information is available for release.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

