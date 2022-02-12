GREENVILLE - Illinois State Police provided more details late Friday about a Thursday night area homicide and an ongoing investigation.

At 7:24 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 and ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 agents were responding to the 600 block of East South Street in Greenville, IL where a 37-year-old female from Greenville was found deceased after a reported shooting.

ISP said it was later learned that moments before the homicide, a red Dodge Challenger, was believed to be involved in a separate shooting and fled the scene. A 33-year-old male that was in the area when the fatal shooting occurred went to the residence of an acquaintance in the 500 block of East Main Street in Greenville, IL.

At approximately 9:06 p.m. Thursday, a vehicle matching the description of the red Dodge Challenger was seen in Wood River. The vehicle failed to stop for the Wood River Police Department and a pursuit involving multiple agencies ensued. The vehicle subsequently left the roadway and overturned on Illinois Route 203, near the entrance to Eagle Park, Madison County, IL. A 25-year-old male from Greenville, IL., and a 23-year-old male from Anna, IL., were both transported to an area hospital. The 25-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries.

ISP DCI Zone 6 agents responded to investigate.

At 1 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, the ISP detained the 33-year-old male in the house without incident and he was released after questioning.

If anyone saw the shooting or knows anything about the events surrounding the incident, please call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). This is an open and ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time.

The Illinois State Police would like to thank all of the agencies that assisted in this investigation.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

