ISP Releases Info About Two-Vehicle Personal Injury Crash In Jefferson County
MT. VERNON - Illinois State Police issued a release about a two-unit personal injury traffic crash in Jefferson County. This is the information below.
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police
District 13
WHAT: Two Unit Personal Injury Traffic Crash
WHERE: Illinois 148 southbound (Near Emerson City Road), Jefferson County
WHEN: Oct. 15, 2020 at approximately 11:58 a.m.
VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2008 White Pontiac
Unit 2- 2006 Blue Freightliner Truck Tractor Trailer Combination
DRIVER: Unit 1- Jillianne Snyder, 29-year-old female of Mount Vernon, IL (Transported to a local area hospital with injuries)
Unit 2- Terry Zewiski, 66-year-old male of Ashley, IL
PASSENGER: Juvenile, 4-year-old male of Mount Vernon, IL (Transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries)
PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Illinois 148 near Emerson City Road. Unit 2 was traveling northbound on Illinois 148 near Emerson City Road. Unit 1 crossed the center line and struck Unit 2 head-on. Units 1 and 2 stopped in the northbound lane. All lanes were shut down for approximately 2 hours during the traffic crash investigation; all lanes reopened at approximately 2:00 p.m.
CHARGES: Unit 1 Driver was issued citations for DUI, Endangering the Life of a Child, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Insurance and Improper lane usage.
