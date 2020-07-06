JOHNSON COUNTY - This is information about a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Johnson County, Illinois.

WHAT: Two Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Old Metropolis Road at Illinois 146, Johnson County

WHEN: July 2, 2020 at 11:05 a.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2005 Silver Chevrolet Trailblazer

Unit 2- 2007 Red Chevrolet Cruze

DRIVERS: Unit 1- Taryn Bailey, 18 year old female from Vienna, IL – transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries

Unit 2- Hannah Travis, 23 year old female from Princeton, KY – uninjured

PASSENGER: Unit 1- 13 year old male from Vienna, IL – transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries

Unit 1- 10 year old female from Vienna, IL - uninjured

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was northbound on Old Metropolis Road in Johnson County, stopped at a stop sign with IL 146. Unit 2 was traveling west on Il 146. The driver of Unit 1 failed to yield and pulled straight across Il 146 and directly in front of Unit 2. Unit 2 struck Unit 1 in the passenger side, causing Unit 1 to roll over onto its top. The driver and a 13 year old male passenger of Unit 1 were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries. A 10 year old female passenger in Unit 1 was uninjured. The driver of Unit 2 was also uninjured. The roadway was closed for approximately 1 hour during the crash investigation.

CHARGES:Unit 1 driver was cited for Failure to Yield at a Stop Intersection

