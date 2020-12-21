RANDOLF COUNTY - This is a preliminary Illinois State Police release of information about a single-unit, personal traffic crash in Randolph County.

Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police

District 13

WHAT: Single Unit Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 150 eastbound ear Elsie Street, Randolph County

WHEN: Dec. 19, 2020 at approximately 4:10 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2004 Black Pontiac

DRIVER: Unit 1- Ryley Peak, 22-year-old male of Percy, IL (Transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries)

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling east on Illinois 150 near Elsie Street. Unit 1 attempted to pass another eastbound vehicle. Unit 1 drove off the southside of the roadway, struck a culvert and stopped after striking a tree.

CHARGES: Unit 1 Driver was issued citations for Driving While License Suspended, Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Driving too Fast for Conditions, Improper lane usage, and Failure to Wear a Seat Belt.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

