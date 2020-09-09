JEFFERSON COUNTY - This is an ISP report on a two-vehicle personal injury traffic crash in Jefferson County.

WHAT: Two Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 57 Northbound milepost 96, Jefferson County

WHEN: Sept. 5, 2020 at 2:29 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2020 White Freightliner Truck Tractor Trailer Combination

Unit 2- 2008 Maroon Honda Accord

DRIVER: Unit 1- Manjit Grewal, 41 year old male from Brampton, Ontario - Uninjured

Unit 2- Flossie Junior, 62 year old female from Hot Springs, AR – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 2 was traveling north, in the right lane, on Interstate 57 near milepost 96 in Jefferson County. Unit 1 was also traveling north on Interstate 57 at milepost 96 in the passing lane. The driver of Unit 1 failed to notice Unit 2 and merged back to the driving lane, striking Unit 2. The driver of Unit 2 lost control and spun into the median. The driver of Unit 1 was uninjured. The driver of Unit 2 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.

CHARGES: Unit 1 driver was cited for Improper Lane Usage.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

