PULASKI COUNTY - Illinois State Police on Monday released information about a single-vehicle fatal traffic crash in Pulaski County. Below is the tentative report.

Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police

District 22

WHAT: Single-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: 328 Oak Street Mounds, IL (Pulaski County)

WHEN: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 2:29 a.m.

VEHICLE: 2011 Ford Fusion.

DRIVER: Unknown at this time.

OCCUPANTS: Marquan L. Reed, 20-year-old of Charleston, MO – (Deceased)

Desmond T. Greer, 29-year-old of Wyatt, MO – (Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threating injuries)

Antonio L. Tate, 30-year-old of Charleston, MO – (Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries)

Ronald W. Mitchell, 28-year-old of Charleston, MO – (Transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries)

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: At approximately 2:12 am, Alexander County Sheriff’s office attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to stop. A pursuit ensued and the vehicle occupied by four individuals, lost control and struck a house at the above location. Three occupants of the car were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threating injuries. One occupant was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The fourth occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner. No further information is available.

CHARGES: Pending Investigation

