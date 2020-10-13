ISP Releases Info About Fatal Crash In Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY - This is an Illinois Police Department traffic crash report from a fatal accident in Jefferson County.
ISP TRAFFIC CRASH ALERT
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
WHAT: Two Unit Fatal Traffic Crash
WHERE: Interstate 57 Northbound at Milepost 96, Jefferson County
WHEN: Oct. 12, 2020 at approximately 7:40 p.m.
VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2007 Maroon Dodge
Unit 2- 2020 Black Ford
DRIVER: Unit 1- Charles Whipps, 39-year-old male of Mount Vernon, IL (Deceased)
Unit 2- Samantha Marshall, 25-year-old female of Elkhart, IN
PASSENGER: Unit 2- Christine Bradburn, 51-year-old female of Elkhart, IN
PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Units 1, 2 were traveling northbound on Interstate 57 at milepost 96. Unit 1 stuck the rear of Unit 2. Unit 2 ran off the roadway and into a ditch. Unit 1 continued traveling northbound on Interstate 57 on the right shoulder. Unit 1 overturned and stopped in the median.
CHARGES: N/A.
More like this: