ISP Releases Info About Fatal Crash In Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY - This is an Illinois Police Department traffic crash report from a fatal accident in Jefferson County.

ISP TRAFFIC CRASH ALERT

WHAT: Two Unit Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 57 Northbound at Milepost 96, Jefferson County

WHEN: Oct. 12, 2020 at approximately 7:40 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2007 Maroon Dodge
Unit 2- 2020 Black Ford

DRIVER: Unit 1- Charles Whipps, 39-year-old male of Mount Vernon, IL (Deceased)
Unit 2- Samantha Marshall, 25-year-old female of Elkhart, IN

PASSENGER: Unit 2- Christine Bradburn, 51-year-old female of Elkhart, IN

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Units 1, 2 were traveling northbound on Interstate 57 at milepost 96. Unit 1 stuck the rear of Unit 2. Unit 2 ran off the roadway and into a ditch. Unit 1 continued traveling northbound on Interstate 57 on the right shoulder. Unit 1 overturned and stopped in the median.

CHARGES: N/A.