JEFFERSON COUNTY - This is an Illinois Police Department traffic crash report from a fatal accident in Jefferson County.

ISP TRAFFIC CRASH ALERT

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WHAT: Two Unit Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 57 Northbound at Milepost 96, Jefferson County

WHEN: Oct. 12, 2020 at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2007 Maroon Dodge

Unit 2- 2020 Black Ford

DRIVER: Unit 1- Charles Whipps, 39-year-old male of Mount Vernon, IL (Deceased)

Unit 2- Samantha Marshall, 25-year-old female of Elkhart, IN

PASSENGER: Unit 2- Christine Bradburn, 51-year-old female of Elkhart, IN

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Units 1, 2 were traveling northbound on Interstate 57 at milepost 96. Unit 1 stuck the rear of Unit 2. Unit 2 ran off the roadway and into a ditch. Unit 1 continued traveling northbound on Interstate 57 on the right shoulder. Unit 1 overturned and stopped in the median.

CHARGES: N/A.

More like this:

Lanes Reopening Where Possible For Labor Day Holiday Travel
5 days ago
Drivers Injured Following Crash Involving Police Vehicle and SUV
Aug 14, 2025
Painting of Historic Leclaire Water Tower Set to Begin the First Week of September
Today
ISP Investigates Fatal Crash In Saline County
Aug 26, 2025
Lanes Reopening Where Possible For Independence Day Holiday Travel
Jul 2, 2025

 