JERSEY COUNTY - As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Illinois State Police, Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, and area fire agencies are at a serious accident on U.S. Route 67 at the Jersey/Madison County line near Delhi.

The Jersey County Sheriff's Office confirmed Illinois State Police are working on the crash as the lead agency and a reconstruction crew is reconstructing the scene. The Jersey Sheriff's Office is assisting at the site.

One person will apparently be airlifted and fire agencies have had to perform an extrication. No other details are yet available but the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office said Illinois State Police will provide a release. Northbound U.S. 67 was shut down temporarily for a helicopter to land to transport a person around 5 p.m.

Law enforcement urges the public to avoid the area during the reconstruction and cleanup of the accident.

