ISP projects morning road conditions, urges safety, more time for motorists on commute



"If you are driving, allow for extra time so you can drive slower than normal due to road conditions," State Police said. "During the morning drive the forecast is for near 20 degrees. Light snow is expected to taper off during the early morning hours. Most Metro East Illinois areas should see around an inch or less. Areas south of the Metro may see more. Winds: North 3-8 mph."



The State Police added that Thursday the forecast morning drive shows 21 degrees, with a few flurries or quick snow shower possible through mid day. Otherwise cloudy and cold. Wind chill is forecast in the teens, with winds north, 5-10 mph.



The only alteration to school schedules to date noticed is Calhoun Unit School District 40 will be delayed an hour this morning because of the snow. Illinois State Police District 18 issued this information Wednesday night: Snow covered roadways expected in District 18 Counties LITCHFIELD – Winter weather will arrive late this evening with snow expected to continue into tomorrow on all roadways in District 18. Due to the cold temperatures, travel will become extremely hazardous very quickly due to snow and ice forming on the roads. Be aware, salt on the roadways begins to lose effectiveness once the temperature drops below 10 degrees and the wind speeds increase. Illinois State Police (ISP) officials urge motorists to drive with caution and to allow extra travel time to get to their final destinations. Motorist should slow down, reduce the amount of distractions in the vehicle, increase following distances between vehicles, and avoid unnecessary or abrupt lane changes. Once the snowplows begin clearing the roadways, be aware of black ice, as the temperature drops into the single digits overnight. Should a motorist become involved in a traffic crash or have to stop their vehicle, they are encouraged to remain inside and wait for first responders to arrive. DO NOT walk away from your car - stay inside your vehicle with the seatbelt on. ISP also want to remind motorists to yield to emergency and snow removal equipment. Scott's Law (Move Over Law) requires drivers to reduce speed, change lanes if possible, and proceed with due caution when approaching emergency vehicles. Also effective January 1, 2017, motorists now have to move over for all vehicles stopped on the side of the road with their hazard lights flashing. ISP are encouraging all drivers to move over, slow down and proceed with caution as they pass vehicles that are stopped on the side of the road.