PONTIAC - At 1:25 a.m.on Feb. 26, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash on South Prospect Road at Hall Court in Bloomington, McLean County, involving an ISP Trooper.

On the above date and time, an ISP District 6 Trooper was stationary at the above location inside of a fully marked squad car with the emergency lights activated, in order to assist Bloomington Police Department (BPD) with a DUI investigation in the left lane of Prospect Road. A Volkswagen Utility, traveling southbound on Prospect, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the rear end of the ISP squad car. The Trooper was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the Volkswagen, Michael A. Tibbitts, a 24-year-old male of Bloomington, IL, was arrested by BPD for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and cited for a violation of Scott’s Law, along with other traffic violations.

Article continues after sponsor message

So far this year, there have been nine ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and four Troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes. The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as the “Scott’s Law”. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

Additional information can be found at the following link:

“ISP Troopers are working hard alongside our law enforcement partners to fight crime and get impaired drivers off the roadways, we need the public to avoid putting their lives at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel. Always drive sober, pay attention and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road,” stated Commander Captain Gregg Cavanaugh.

More like this: