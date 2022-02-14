MASSAC COUNTY - Illinois State Police is probing a two-vehicle personal injury crash from Sunday in Massac County.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash.

WHERE: Illinois Route 145, just south of Country Acre Lane, Massac County

WHEN: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at approximately 11:56 a.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Black 2014 Cadillac SRX

Unit 2 – White 2018 GMC Sierra

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Melanie L. Dutton, a 42-year-old female of Metropolis, IL - Transported by helicopter to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Unit 2 – Nicholas J. Zertuche, a 27-year-old male of Harrisburg, IL – Transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was northbound on Illinois Route 145, just south of Country Acre Lane in Massac County. Unit 2 was southbound at the same location. For an unknown reason, Unit 1 crossed into oncoming traffic and struck Unit 2. The driver of Unit 1 was flown to a regional hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver of Unit 2 was transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All lanes were reopened at approximately 4:00 p.m. after crash investigation and scene clean-up. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

CHARGES: Pending Investigation.

More like this:

St. Louis County Investigates Homicide Near West Florissant Avenue and Dunn Road
Mar 3, 2025
Victim Transported to St. Louis Hospital After Williamson Shooting Incident
5 days ago
Reflection In History: St. Clair Sheriff's Department Deputy Lamont C. Reid Died On Active Duty In 2010 and Remembered For His Service
Mar 28, 2025
Tragic Night In Freeburg: Pedestrian Struck And Killed
Jan 29, 2025
ISP Investigates Officer-Involved Death In Murphysboro
Feb 4, 2025

 