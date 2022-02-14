ISP Probes Personal Injury Traffic Crash In Massac County Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MASSAC COUNTY - Illinois State Police is probing a two-vehicle personal injury crash from Sunday in Massac County. The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22 WHAT: Two-Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash. WHERE: Illinois Route 145, just south of Country Acre Lane, Massac County WHEN: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at approximately 11:56 a.m. Article continues after sponsor message VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Black 2014 Cadillac SRX Unit 2 – White 2018 GMC Sierra DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Melanie L. Dutton, a 42-year-old female of Metropolis, IL - Transported by helicopter to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. Unit 2 – Nicholas J. Zertuche, a 27-year-old male of Harrisburg, IL – Transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was northbound on Illinois Route 145, just south of Country Acre Lane in Massac County. Unit 2 was southbound at the same location. For an unknown reason, Unit 1 crossed into oncoming traffic and struck Unit 2. The driver of Unit 1 was flown to a regional hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver of Unit 2 was transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All lanes were reopened at approximately 4:00 p.m. after crash investigation and scene clean-up. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

CHARGES: Pending Investigation.