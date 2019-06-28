SPRINGFIELD, IL – On June 28, 2019, the Springfield Police Department was called to a domestic disturbance in the 3500 block of Carnoustie Drive in Springfield. Preliminary reports indicated that after Springfield Police Department officers arrived to the scene, shots were fired and an individual was struck.

The individual was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the incident. Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigations was contacted by the Springfield Police Department to conduct an independent investigation. This is an active and ongoing investigation. No additional information will be released at this time.

