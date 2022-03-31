DUQUOIN – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 officials were requested to conduct an investigation into the death of Robert Jarden, 38-year-old male of Okawville.

On Sunday, March 27, 2022, ISP District 13 was requested by the Okawville Police Department (OPD) to assist with a reported suicidal male subject who was trespassing and then barricaded himself inside the bedroom of a family member’s residence. For several hours, ISP Crisis Negotiators unsuccessfully attempted to resolve the situation peacefully by speaking with the male subject. Troopers were able to enter the bedroom and discovered Jarden was deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. ISP DCI Zone 7 was requested to conduct the investigation into the death of Jarden. The investigation is currently open and ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

