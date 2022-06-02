RANDOLPH COUNTY - The Illinois State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Illinois Route 3 at B Road in Randolph County. A 50-year-old female Amy J. Brown, of Ellis Grove, died in the accident.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13:

WHAT:

Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE:

Illinois Route 3 at B Road, Randolph County

WHEN:

May 31, 2022 at approximately 4:51 p.m.

VEHICLES:

Unit 1 – 2013 Silver Chevrolet Equinox

Unit 2 – 2006 White Dodge Grand Caravan

DRIVERS:

Unit 1 – Savannah N. Sunneberg, 19-year-old female from Wentzville, MO – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

Unit 2 – Amy J. Brown, 50-year-old female from Ellis Grove, IL – Deceased

PRELIMINARY:

Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 3 near B Road. Unit 2 was traveling northbound at the same location. For unknown reasons, Unit 1 crossed the center line causing a head on collision with Unit 2. The driver of Unit 2 was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of Unit 1 was flown from the scene to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

CHARGES:

The driver of Unit 1 was issued a citation for Improper Lane Usage.

