ISP Probes Fatal Crash On Route 3 In Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY - The Illinois State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Illinois Route 3 at B Road in Randolph County. A 50-year-old female Amy J. Brown, of Ellis Grove, died in the accident.
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13:
WHAT:
Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash
WHERE:
Illinois Route 3 at B Road, Randolph County
WHEN:
May 31, 2022 at approximately 4:51 p.m.
VEHICLES:
Unit 1 – 2013 Silver Chevrolet Equinox
Unit 2 – 2006 White Dodge Grand Caravan
DRIVERS:
Unit 1 – Savannah N. Sunneberg, 19-year-old female from Wentzville, MO – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.
Unit 2 – Amy J. Brown, 50-year-old female from Ellis Grove, IL – Deceased
PRELIMINARY:
Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 3 near B Road. Unit 2 was traveling northbound at the same location. For unknown reasons, Unit 1 crossed the center line causing a head on collision with Unit 2. The driver of Unit 2 was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of Unit 1 was flown from the scene to a regional hospital with serious injuries.
CHARGES:
The driver of Unit 1 was issued a citation for Improper Lane Usage.
