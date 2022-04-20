EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) and East St. Police Department are investigating a female fatality after a report of a shooting on Wednesday at a residence at 27th Street and Louisiana Boulevard in East St. Louis.

The shooting report came in at 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

This was ISP's preliminary synopsis of what they know at the present time occurred:

The Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to a reported shooting at the above time and location. A 37-year-old female of East St. Louis was found deceased. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 314-725-8477 (TIPS).

Witnesses can remain anonymous.

