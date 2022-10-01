ISP Plans Special Traffic Patrols As Part Of Click It Or Ticket Campaign Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Mark Gillock, announces the ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Macoupin and Montgomery Counties during November. These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities: - Driving Under the Influence (DUI); - Safety Belt and Child Restraint use; - Speeding; and, - Distracted Driving. The ISP will increase our daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws. Article continues after sponsor message Impaired driving is a factor in more than 30 percent of traffic deaths in Illinois. Likewise, speeding is a factor in nearly 35 percent of fatal crashes; and, nearly 50 percent of vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes were known to not be buckled up. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending