HARDIN - Illinois State Police District 18 announced today it will be conducting a free child safety seat check at Calhoun County Health Department in Hardin from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

ISP District 18 spokesperson Heath Bryan said the Illinois State Police is committed to making zero traffic fatalities a reality.

“Making sure a child safety seat is installed correctly, the correct seat is used for the child in relation to height and weight, and the seat is not expired or recalled is the first line of defense for children from newborn to at least 8 years old in traffic crashes,” Bryan said.

This event is open to all and no appointments for the safety checks are necessary.

More like this:

Maryville Police Issue 35 Citations During Memorial Day Campaign
Jun 4, 2025
IDOT, ISP: Make sure you and your GPS are set for a safe and sober route this Labor Day weekend
2 days ago
Troy Police Join Illinois Statewide Labor Day Driving Crackdown
Aug 11, 2025
‘Click It Or Ticket’: Buckle Up Memorial Day And Every Day
May 14, 2025
St. Charles Teacher Charged With Possession Of Child Pornography
Aug 15, 2025

 