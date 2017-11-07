HARDIN - Illinois State Police District 18 announced today it will be conducting a free child safety seat check at Calhoun County Health Department in Hardin from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Article continues after sponsor message

ISP District 18 spokesperson Heath Bryan said the Illinois State Police is committed to making zero traffic fatalities a reality.

“Making sure a child safety seat is installed correctly, the correct seat is used for the child in relation to height and weight, and the seat is not expired or recalled is the first line of defense for children from newborn to at least 8 years old in traffic crashes,” Bryan said.

This event is open to all and no appointments for the safety checks are necessary.

More like this: