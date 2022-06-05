PAWNEE - On Jun 3, 2022, in continued celebration of the Illinois State Police (ISP) 100th Anniversary, the ISP Division of Academy and Training (DAT) hosted a driving and vehicle knowledge training, Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC) competition on May 31, 2022, at the ISP Pawnee Training Facility EVOC Track.

Participants were tested in various areas of emergency vehicle operations competency. Each ISP Division (Division of Academy and Training, Division of Criminal Investigation, Division of Forensic Services, Division of Internal Investigation, Division of Justice Services, Office of the Director) provided one participant for the training competition, with the exception of the Division of Patrol, which provided one participant from each ISP district.

ISP DAT Colonel Marcus Gipson, Deputy Director offers his hearty congratulations to the Statewide Patrol Support Command, Division of Patrol Trooper Kenneth Patterson #6083 who completed the course with the lowest overall time, including deductions for mistakes. Evaluated training competencies included Constant Radius, High Speed Exit, Reverse Serpentine, Victim Rescue, Debris Removal, Parallel Park, and Tire Change.

EVOC training is critical to help ensure Troopers and the driving public are safe during emergency situations. ISP Troopers are using evasive driving maneuvers more and more to help stop those involved in expressway shootings and hijackings from fleeing and putting others at risk.

