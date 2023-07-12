Cole WendlerCOLLINSVILLE – Cole Wendler, 23, of Edwardsville, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Driving With a Blood Alcohol Level of .08 or More Causing Death (Class 2 Felony) and two counts of Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence Causing Death (Class 2 Felony).

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office approved the charges on Monday, July 10.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

At 1:41 a.m. on July 8, 2023, Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 8 requested the assistance of the ISP Zone 6 Major Crimes Unit to investigate a fatal traffic crash on Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 15 in Madison County. The black Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Wendler, struck the rear of a silver Jeep Compass. The Jeep overturned ejecting the driver and front-seat passenger, who were both pronounced deceased on scene.

On July 10, 2023, Wendler was placed under arrest as a result of the investigation conducted by the ISP Zone 6 Major Crimes Unit.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the above charges against Wendler. Wendler is currently being held on a $500,000 bond, with 10% to apply. No further information is available.

More like this:

ISP Provides Update: Fatal Incident On I-70 Prompts Hours-Long Road Closure in Madison County
Jul 25, 2025
ISP Announces Results Of Violent Crime Suppression Detail In Metro East Area
2 days ago
Phoenix Man Identified As Person Struck, Killed By Semi On Interstate 70 In Madison County
Jul 28, 2025
ISP Investigates Fatal Crash In Saline County
Aug 26, 2025
Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in O’Fallon
Sep 1, 2025

 