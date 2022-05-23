MARION - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 officials announce the arrest of Christopher L. Sollers, a 41-year-old male of Marion, Illinois, for two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 1 Felony) and one count of Unlawful Restraint (Class 4 Felony).

In March of 2022, ISP DCI Zone 7 Agents investigated an incident of alleged sexual abuse. Through the course of the investigation, Zone 7 agents were able to locate evidence that supported the allegation and the investigation was turned over to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On May 20, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., ISP DCI Zone 7 Agents arrested Sollers in Marion, IL following the issuance of a Jackson County arrest warrant.

Sollers was transported to the Williamson County Jail with a bond amount set by the court of $5,000/10% to apply. There is no further information available.

DCI Zone 7 Agents were assisted by the Marion Police Department in the investigation.

