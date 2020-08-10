EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois State Police Zone 6 Major Crimes Unit was dispatched to East St. Louis early Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, for a double homicide investigation.

At 1:31 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, the East St. Louis Police Department was dispatched to 1800 block of Division, East St. Louis, for shots fired.

"Upon arrival, the East St. Louis Police located two deceased victims, a male and female in an SUV," ISP said. "East St. Louis Police requested the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Major Crimes Unit assistance.

"We are working toward confirming the identity of the decedents. This case is being investigated as a double homicide. Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police Department are jointly conducting this investigation. The investigation is open and ongoing and no further information is available at this time."

