CAIRO – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) - Zone 7 is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 2300 block of Pine Street in Cairo, IL on May 5, 2020.

ISP DCI was requested by the Cairo Police Department to investigate the shooting which resulted in a female receiving non-life threatening injuries when she was struck by gunfire. The 25 year old female of Cairo, IL was transported via ambulance to a regional hospital where she was treated and released.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The incident is being jointly investigated by the Cairo Police Department, Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, and ISP. Anyone with additional information can contact ISP DCI Zone 7 - Ullin office at (618) 542-2171 Extension 1207. No additional information is being released at this time.

More like this:

Pontoon Beach Man Struck By Vehicle Dies On I-255 Near Caseyville
Jun 25, 2025
ISP: Investigation Ongoing After Body Found By Kayakers At Frank Holten State Park
Jul 8, 2025
Illinois State Police Park Wall Inscription Ceremony
Jun 24, 2025
Troop 8 Collinsville Has 33 New Troopers In Group: ISP Graduates Largest Cadet Class In 25 Years
5 days ago
Granite City Police Officer Douglas B. Nicoson Recognized: Gov. Pritzker Presents Law Enforcement Medal Of Honor Awards
May 29, 2025

 