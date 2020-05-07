CAIRO – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) - Zone 7 is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 2300 block of Pine Street in Cairo, IL on May 5, 2020.

ISP DCI was requested by the Cairo Police Department to investigate the shooting which resulted in a female receiving non-life threatening injuries when she was struck by gunfire. The 25 year old female of Cairo, IL was transported via ambulance to a regional hospital where she was treated and released.

Article continues after sponsor message

The incident is being jointly investigated by the Cairo Police Department, Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, and ISP. Anyone with additional information can contact ISP DCI Zone 7 - Ullin office at (618) 542-2171 Extension 1207. No additional information is being released at this time.

More like this: