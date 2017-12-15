Illinois State Police District 11 issued the following traffic alert at about 2:45 p.m. Friday:

I-55 NB @ RT 143: ISP District 11 Troopers are on a traffic crash involving a CMV with seven additional vehicles. ARCH is landing helicopters to transported severely injured.

Please re-route due to traffic congestion.

 