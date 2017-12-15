ISP issues traffic alert for I-55 Northbound at Illinois Route 143 after serious crash Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Illinois State Police District 11 issued the following traffic alert at about 2:45 p.m. Friday: I-55 NB @ RT 143: ISP District 11 Troopers are on a traffic crash involving a CMV with seven additional vehicles. ARCH is landing helicopters to transported severely injured. Article continues after sponsor message Please re-route due to traffic congestion. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now You're Beautiful With Brian Trust! Guest: Joshua Crane Trending