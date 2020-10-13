ISP Issues Traffic Advisory After Serious Crash At Shipman Road At Halliday Road
LITCHFIELD - The Illinois State Police District 18 released a traffic advisory Tuesday morning after a serious accident.
"Shipman Road at Halliday Road in Macoupin County is closed due to a serious traffic crash," ISP said.
ISP advised motorists to use caution if driving in the area and take alternate routes if at all possible.