ISP Issues Single-Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash Information

JEFFERSON County - Illinois State Police issues a single-vehicle personal injury traffic crash in Jefferson County on Interstate 57 Northbound below.

WHAT: Single Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 57 Northbound at Milepost 85, Jefferson County

WHEN: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:42 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2014 Red Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi Trailer Combination

DRIVER: Unit 1- Marvin Casey, 36-year-old male from Batesville, MO – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling north on Interstate 57 near milepost 85 in Jefferson County. Unit 1 was traveling in the right lane, entering a construction zone with concrete barriers. The driver of Unit 1 advised that a passenger car in the left lane crossed the centerline and drifted into the right lane. The driver of Unit 1 swerved to avoid contact and struck the concrete barrier on the right side. Unit 1 came to rest in the right lane. The driver of Unit 1 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours during the crash investigation.