SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is accepting applications now until April 17, 2023 for Fiscal Year 2024 grants to local law enforcement agencies interested in a collaborative effort to reduce and prevent illegal possession and use of firearms, firearm related homicides, and other violent crimes.

Law enforcement agencies that are members of the Violent Crime Intelligence Task Force are eligible to receive grants from the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund. Funding would help agencies conduct enforcement operations for individuals whose Firearm Owner's Identification Cards (FOID) have been revoked or suspended but have failed to comply with the Firearms Owners Identification Card Act. The enforcement details focus on individuals who have become the subject of a Firearm Restraining Order or Clear and Present Danger, or received a criminal conviction, among other reasons. Funding would also help agencies enforce the Firearm Concealed Carry Act and Firearm Dealer License Certification Act.

Article continues after sponsor message

In its first round, ISP awarded grants to 30 law enforcement agencies in Illinois in Fiscal Year 2023. Those agencies conducted 1,115 firearm enforcement checks and placed 472 individuals into compliance with the Firearm Owner Identification Card Act.

Grant applications for Fiscal Year 2024 are available from March 1- April 17, 2023. The application can be found on the Illinois Law Enforcement Portal. Agencies needing access to the portal can contact ISP.GLO@illinois.gov

More like this: