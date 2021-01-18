ST. CLAIR COUNTY - The Illinois State Police has issued a report about a fatal traffic crash at 4:12 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021, on Illinois Route 13, southbound at North Main Street, Lenzburg, in St. Clair County.

The deceased in the crash was a 51-year-old male from Baldwin, IL. Full details of the ISP preliminary report are below.

The Following Preliminary Information is being released by Illinois State Police District 11

WHAT: Fatal Traffic Crash

WHEN: Jan. 17, 2021 at approximately 4:12 p.m.

WHERE: Illinois Route 13 southbound at North Main Street, Lenzburg, St. Clair County

Article continues after sponsor message

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Red 1995 Chevrolet SUV

Unit 2 – Black 1999 Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer

DRIVER: Unit 1 – 51-year-old male from Baldwin, IL – Deceased (Pending Next of Kin Notification)

Unit 2 – Harold C. Benne Jr., 56-year-old male from Waterloo, IL – No Injury

PASSENGER: Unit 1 – 39-year-old male from Caseyville, IL – Deceased, (Pending Next of Kin Notification)

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling eastbound on North Main Street. Unit 2 was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 13 approaching North Main Street. The driver of Unit 1 failed to stop at the stop sign and struck Unit 2, causing Unit 1 to overturn. The driver and passenger of Unit 1 were both ejected from the vehicle. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene. The passenger of Unit 1 was transported to a local area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

More like this: