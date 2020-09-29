FRANKLIN COUNTY - This is a multiple vehicle personal injury traffic crash report in Franklin County.

WHERE: Interstate 57 Northbound milepost 76 1/2, Franklin County

WHEN: Sept. 24, 2020 at 11:07 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2005 Red Chevrolet Truck

Unit 2- 2016 White Toyota Corolla

Unit 3- 2017 White Toyota Corolla

DRIVER: Unit 1- Dakota Needham, 19 year old male from Cambria, IL - Uninjured

Unit 2- Dennis Mcenany, 57 year old male from Grimes, IA - Uninjured

Unit 3- Shuntay Sanders, 50 year old female from Mesquite, TX – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries

PASSENGERS: Unit 1- 15 year old male child – Uninjured

Unit 3- Thomas Sanders, 71 year old male from Mesquite, TX – Flown to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 3 was traveling north on Interstate 57 near milepost 76 ½ in Franklin County. Unit 2 was traveling north, directly behind Unit 3, and Unit 1 was traveling north directly behind Unit 2. The drivers of Unit 3 and Unit 2 both slowed to avoid striking a deer in the roadway. The driver of Unit 1 failed to slow down, striking Unit 2 and forcing Unit 2 into the center median. Unit 1 continued north, striking the rear of Unit 3. The driver of Unit 3 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger of Unit 3 was flown to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Unit 1 driver, passenger, and Unit 2 driver were all uninjured. The roadway was closed for approximately 1 hour during the crash investigation.

CHARGES: Unit 1 driver was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

