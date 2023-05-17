ULLIN – The Illinois State Police arrested 42-year-old Samuel L. Lewis from Cairo, IL, on charges approved by the Alexander County State’s Attorney’s Office (ACSO) for First Degree Murder (Class X Felony).

On May 9, 2023, at approximately 11:58 p.m., the Illinois State Police (ISP), Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 was requested by the Cairo Police Department to investigate a shooting which occurred on the 2400 block of Sycamore Street in Cairo, IL. Lafayette D. Woods, a 34-year-old male from Cairo, IL, was pronounced deceased as a result of the shooting.

On May 16, 2023, following a thorough investigation, Samuel Lewis was arrested on First Degree Murder charges by ISP DCI Zone 7, with the assistance of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, and the Cairo Police Department. Lewis is currently in custody at the Tri-County Detention Center in Pulaski County on a $2,000,000 bond warrant.

If you have any information on the events that occurred, you can contact the ISP DCI - Zone 7 at 618-845-3740 (Ext: 281). The investigation is open and on-going and no further information will be disseminated at this time.

