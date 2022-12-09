LOVINGTON – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials announce the arrest of 52-year-old Matthew E. Nation of Lovington, IL for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony).

On September 26, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in Lovington, IL, where they located a 54-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. After a thorough investigation by the ISP, Nation was identified as a suspect.

Article continues after sponsor message

On December 7, 2022, the Moultrie County State’s Attorney’s Office presented its case before a grand jury who approved a four-count indictment for First-Degree Murder against Nation.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Nation was taken into custody by the Lovington Police Department. Nation is being held at the Moultrie County Jail on a $250,000, 10% to apply bond. There is no further information available.

More like this: