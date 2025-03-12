DUPO — A Dupo man faces multiple serious charges, including first-degree murder, following a lengthy investigation by the Illinois State Police (ISP) into the disappearance of a local resident.

Kaylon T. List, 39, was charged on March 3, 2025, by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping inflicting harm, kidnapping, concealing a homicidal death, aggravated unlawful restraint, and unlawful restraint. These charges stem from the investigation into the case of Eric Grindstaff, of Wood River, who was reported missing on June 23, 2021.

Authorities said at the time of the disappearance, Grindstaff was moving from his grandmother’s house in Wood River.

The investigation began when the Dupo Police Department sought assistance from the ISP in locating Grindstaff. Officers responded to List's residence in the 4000 block of Elm Street in Dupo, where they discovered a suspicious vehicle partially concealed near the home. A search of the vehicle uncovered human remains, which were later identified as Grindstaff's.

Following this discovery, law enforcement executed a search warrant at List's residence, during which several weapons were recovered. List is currently incarcerated at Yankton Prison in South Dakota on a federal weapons charge and is awaiting extradition back to St. Clair County to face the new charges.

As the case progresses, no further information has been released.

