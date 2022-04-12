CHICAGO - On April 10, 2022, at approximately 6:53 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP District 9 Trooper on Interstate 94 southbound on the Steel Bridge (138th Street) in Cook County.

On the above date and time, an ISP Trooper assigned to the District Chicago Anti Violence Detail was stationary at the above location inside of a fully marked squad car with the emergency lights activated, assisting a stopped motorist on the right shoulder. A Gold Chevrolet, traveling southbound on Interstate 94, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and veered off the roadway and onto the right shoulder, where the front end of the Chevrolet struck the rear driver’s side of the squad car.

The ISP Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment; he has subsequently been released. The driver of the Chevrolet, Lillie Nelson, a 73-year-old female of Dolton, IL, was charged with a violation of Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle Causing Injury to Another, Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm and Passing Vehicle While on Shoulder of Road. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

So far this year, there have been 10 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and five Troopers have sustained injuries from Scott’s Law-related crashes. The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over.

