BOND COUNTY - The following preliminary information is being released by Illinois State Police District 11 about a pedestrian being struck with injuries on Illinois Route 127.

This is the report:

WHAT: Pedestrian Struck on Illinois Route 127.

WHERE: Illinois Route 127, just south of Donnellson, Bond County.

WHEN: Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:25 A.M.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Maroon 1995 Chevrolet Lumina

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Jerry A. Thacker, a 60 year old male from Mulberry Grove, IL – Refused medical attention.

PEDESTRIAN: Hiram L. Renfro, a 74 year old male from Donnellson, IL - Airlifted to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: A Christ Bros construction worker was assigned to flagger duties on Illinois Route 127 southbound, just south of the town of Donnellson. Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 127 in the same area. Unit 1 struck the construction worker with the front driver side of the vehicle. The construction worker was airlifted to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of unit 1 refused medical attention. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

CHARGES: Thacker was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash, Scott’s Law (Failure to Yield to Construction Workers and Disobeying a Flagger in a Construction Zone.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

