ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Illinois State Police is investigating a one-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred at 4:08 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, on Interstate 64 westbound at Interstate 55 southbound in St. Clair County.

A Gray 2017 Mercedes C300 driven by a Bellfontaine, Mo., man and a passenger Makenze L. Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, IL., were involved in the crash. The passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased.

ISP released this preliminary report:

"Unit 1 was traveling westbound on Interstate 64 near Interstate 55 southbound. The front seat passenger was standing through the sunroof and fell out of the top of the vehicle as the driver was navigating a curve on the interstate. Interstate 64 westbound was closed for approximately four hours for the investigation. All lanes were reopened at 8:45 a.m. The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time."

