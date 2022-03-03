COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville Police Department (CPD) requested the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 to investigate an officer-involved shooting (OIS) in the 100 block of Arnold Street in Collinsville.

Illinois State Police said on Thursday that at approximately 8:36 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, Collinsville Police Department responded to a residence in the 100 block of Arnold Street location for a reported home invasion. When officers arrived, they observed Kevin C. Steinhauer, a 45-year-old male from East Carondelet, Illinois, inside the residence with a firearm.

"Reportedly, after repeated orders from the officers to drop the weapon, Steinhauer opened the door and fired at the officers," ISP said. "Officers returned fire and struck Steinhauer. Officers attempted to render aid, however, Steinhauer succumbed to his injuries at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.

ISP said the investigation is still ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.

