CHICAGO – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating a mob action that occurred just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Division St. and Elston Ave. in Chicago. An ISP trooper was driving southbound on I-90 near Division St. and noticed congestion on the exit ramp and eastbound traffic on Division completely stopped.

When the trooper approached the intersection of Division and Elston there were several vehicles blocking the intersection and people engaging in reckless driving stunts. At that time, people from a mob of about 100 people began to swarm the ISP trooper’s squad vehicle, jumping on the hood, breaking the windshield, kicking the vehicle, and throwing rocks, bricks, and fireworks.

This type of dangerous behavior puts the general public at risk and will not be tolerated. ISP is fully investigating the incident, including deploying crime scene evidence technicians. If you have information related to this mob action, please call the ISP District Chicago office at 847-294-4400.

