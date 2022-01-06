WARE COUNTY - The Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal traffic crash south of Ware in Union County. Details are below.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22:

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 3, just south of Refuge Road, south of Ware, Union County

WHEN: Jan 5, 2022 at approximately 8:06 p.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Tan 2004 Chevrolet Silverado

Unit 2 – White 2018 Mack Truck Tractor Tanker Trailer

DRIVERS:

Unit 1 – A 25-year-old male from Jonesboro, IL – Deceased

Unit 2 – Jacob E. Wininger, a 30-year-old male from Marion, IL – Refused medical attention.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 2 was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 3 in the area of Refuge Road. Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 3 in the same area. Unit 1 swerved into the northbound lane, striking the driver’s side of Unit 2. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased. The driver of Unit 2 refused medical attention. The northbound lane was opened at approximately 2:00 a.m. and the southbound lane was opened at approximately 7:50 a.m. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

