ISP Investigates Fatal Traffic Crash On I-57
JEFFERSON COUNTY - Illinois State Police District 13 is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred at 1:18 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2022, on Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 102.5 in Jefferson County.
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
VEHICLES:
Unit 1 – Unknown Truck-Tractor/ Semi-Trailer
Unit 2 – 2016 White Nissan SUV
DRIVERS:
Unit 1 – Unknown
Unit 2 – 40-year-old male from Shreveport, LA – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.
PASSENGERS:
Unit 2 – 41-year-old female from Shreveport, LA – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.
Unit 2 – Juvenile male from Shreveport, LA– Transported to an area hospital with injuries.
Unit 2 – 67-year-old male from Shreveport, LA – Deceased, Pending next-of-kin notification.
Unit 2 – 61-year-old female from Shreveport, LA – Deceased, Pending next-of-kin notification.
PRELIMINARY REPORT: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 and Unit 2 were traveling northbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 102.5, in the construction area. Unit 2 made contact with Unit 1 as the lanes merged from two lanes to one lane. Unit 2 left the roadway and overturned several times. Two passengers were ejected from Unit 2 and later pronounced deceased on scene by the Jefferson County Coroner.
The remaining occupants were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 1 left the scene. The incident is still under investigation. No further information is available.
More like this: