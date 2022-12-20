JEFFERSON COUNTY - Illinois State Police District 13 is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred at 1:18 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2022, on Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 102.5 in Jefferson County.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13

VEHICLES:

Unit 1 – Unknown Truck-Tractor/ Semi-Trailer

Unit 2 – 2016 White Nissan SUV

DRIVERS:

Unit 1 – Unknown

Unit 2 – 40-year-old male from Shreveport, LA – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.

PASSENGERS:

Unit 2 – 41-year-old female from Shreveport, LA – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Unit 2 – Juvenile male from Shreveport, LA– Transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Unit 2 – 67-year-old male from Shreveport, LA – Deceased, Pending next-of-kin notification.

Unit 2 – 61-year-old female from Shreveport, LA – Deceased, Pending next-of-kin notification.

PRELIMINARY REPORT: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 and Unit 2 were traveling northbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 102.5, in the construction area. Unit 2 made contact with Unit 1 as the lanes merged from two lanes to one lane. Unit 2 left the roadway and overturned several times. Two passengers were ejected from Unit 2 and later pronounced deceased on scene by the Jefferson County Coroner.

The remaining occupants were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 1 left the scene. The incident is still under investigation. No further information is available.

