The Following Preliminary Information is being released by Illinois State Police District 13 on a fatal two-vehicle crash in Perry County.



WHAT: Two Vehicle Fatality Crash

WHERE: Illinois 13 westbound at Azalea Road, Pinkneyville, Perry County.

WHEN: September 18, 2020 at 8:16 PM

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Black 1989 Harley Davidson

Unit 2 – White 2012 Chevrolet Malibu

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – John P. Bouchard Jr, a 19 year old male from Pinkneyville, IL – Transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. (Deceased)

Unit 2 – Mattie M. Spears, a 44 year old female from Marion, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PASSENGERS: Unit 2 – A 16 year old female from Marion, IL – Refused medical attention.

Unit 2 – A 12 year old male from Marion, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Unit 2 – An 11 year old female from Marion, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 2 was traveling west on Illinois Route 13 and slowing to turn left (south) onto Azalea Road. Unit 1, also traveling westbound, started to pass the vehicle behind unit 2, but did not see unit 2 starting to turn left. Unit 1 collided with the rear of unit 2. The driver of unit 1 was ejected. Unit 2 continued off the roadway and struck the side of a house.

The driver of unit 1 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Three of the occupants of unit 2 were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) are continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

