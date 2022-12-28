ISP Investigates Fatal Stabbing In Christopher
CHRISTOPHER - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Agents are investigating a fatal stabbing at a residence in Christopher, IL at the request of the Christopher Police Department (CPD).
The incident occurred on December 25, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 15th Street in Christopher. Preliminary information indicates that CPD was called to the residence for a family domestic dispute. Jeffery Brown, a 37-year-old male from Christopher, was located inside the residence and had suffered a stab wound. Brown was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation.
This open and ongoing investigation is being led by ISP DCI and no additional information is being released at this time.
