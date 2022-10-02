COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 55 where a truck tractor semi-trailer struck a pedestrian.

At 8:50 p.m. on October 1, 2022, the Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 8 for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.

Troopers learned the pedestrian, an adult female, was entering her disabled vehicle on the right shoulder when she was struck by a Truck tractor semi-trailer (TTST).

The TTST did not stop and was last seen driving south on Interstate 55 from the scene. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at an area hospital. The investigation is active and ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

ISP is asking anyone with information reference this traffic crash to call ISP at 618-571-4124 or Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). Witnesses can remain anonymous.

The public is reminded all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

